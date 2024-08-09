PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ATTEND UKUSEFYA PANGWENA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected at the Ukusefya Pa’ngwena Traditional ceremony of the Bemba people.



Addressing the media in Kasama at his office, Northern Province Permanent Secretary BERNARD MPUNDU said over 33 Chiefs and 40 VIPs including former Vice President NEVERS MUMBA are expected to attend the main event tomorrow.



He said President HICHILEMA is expected to land at Kasama Airport in the morning and will later pay a courtesy call on the Chitimukulu.



He said the President is later expected to grace the main event at Ngw’ena Village.



Mr. MPUNDU said the Bemba Royal Establishments has also lined up various other events to entertain the President and others attending the event.



The Ukusefya Traditional Ceremony started yesterday, Thursday and its climax is tomorrow Saturday.