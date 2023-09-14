President Hichilema to meet Chinese Counterpart in Beijing today

President Hakainde Hichilema to meet Chinese Counterpart in Beijing tomorrow.

September 13th, 2023

BEIJING – After visiting Guangdong, Jiangxi, and Fujian Provinces of China, where he held high-level meetings with political leadership and captains of industry, Republican President Hakainde Hichilema will head to Beijing. There, he will be officially received by His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, with whom he will hold bilateral talks.

The President is also expected to hold meetings with the Chinese Premier, His Excellency Li Qiang, as well as the Chairperson of the Standing Committee of CCPC, Mr. Wang Huning.

President Hakainde Hichilema will also visit Tiananmen Square, where he will lay a wreath.

Regarding the Trade and Investment portfolio, he will hold meetings with China Nonferrous Mining Corporation (CNMC) and will witness a signing ceremony between ZESCO and Power China. The President is also expected to hold several meetings with Chinese business leaders and potential investors on the sidelines of the bilateral meeting.

Clayson Hamasaka,

Communications Specialist,

State House