President Hichilema To Undertake One-day Official Visit To The Democratic Republic Of Congo

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO UNDERTAKE ONE-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia will undertake a one-day official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 where he is expected to grace the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kasomeno-Kasenga-Chalwe-Kabila-Mwenda Road Project, with His Excellency Mr. Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The launch of the project by GED Africa Limited and Partners will take place in Kasenga, DRC. This project includes a road, a One Stop Border Post and a bridge across the Luapula River.

President Hichilema has continued to underscore the importance of developing transport corridors in a bid to enhance trade links for sectors such as mining and agriculture and provide employment and other long term economic benefits for improved livelihoods of the people along the corridors.

This project is in line with the Zambian Government’s development agenda that prioritises the creation of financially viable joint venture partnerships in the region and beyond that are aimed at stimulating economic development and progress. Additionally, the actualization of the road project attests to the excellent longstanding bilateral relations and cooperation between Zambia and the DRC.

To this end, Zambia’s active involvement in this project will not only enhance regional connectivity and greater integration but also contribute to improving people’s wellbeing through creation of opportunities for employment and other income generating ventures.

(Original Signed)

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

1st October, 2023