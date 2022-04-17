PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TOASTS UPND VICTORY IN THREE BY ELECTIONS

President Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Zambians for believing in the UPND in the just ended by elections in which the party won all the seats held on 15 April, 2022.



UPND’s Nyambe Muyumbana was elected Mongu Mayor after he polled 12,977 votes against PF Francis Mundia with only 872 votes and Party for Unity and Progress candidate Kamwengo Kamuti managed only 395 votes.



In Luwingu, UPND candidate Peter Chanda polled 676 votes beating his closest rival Sydney Bwalya of Socialist Party who got 404 votes and the UPND also scooped Katimba ward by election in Monze.



In his Facebook posting, President Hichilema also congratulated UPND Members for campaigning while maintaining peace, law and order.

The Head of State said no one was prevented from canvassing for votes from the electorate simply because his entourage was in the same town, adding that this is how it is supposed to be and that is how it shall be going forward.