President Hichilema transfers PS who refused to answer to questions on multimillion Dollar contract to Agro-Fuels

Hakainde transfers PS avoiding to respond to questions on multimillion Dollar contract to Agro-Fuels

President Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect moved the permanent secretary who has refused to answer to questions that a multimillion Dollar contract awarded to Agro-Fuels, whose owner’s links are said to extend beyond the minister’s to State House itself.

Himbe Cheelo has been transferred to Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in the same capacity.

President Hichilema has since appointed Civil Service Commission chairperson Peter Mumba as Energy Permanent secretary.

Daily Revelation reported that Agro-Fuels, a company whose owner Sashi Patel, is said to be friends with Kapala, was awarded a multimillion Dollar contract for the supply of petroleum products.

Impeccable sources told Daily Revelation that the Energy permanent secretary chaired TAZAMA awarded the contract to Agro-Fuels for the cleaning services and transporting low sulfur diesel when the country was transitioning to transporting diesel through the TAZAMA Pipeline.

Cheelo has not responded to assertions that the contract was awarded without the board’s approval, three days after Daily Revelation started making efforts for her to respond.

Usually her line goes unanswered, and the only time she picked up the call, she indicated that she was in a meeting and would revert.

Another time the call was answered was when someone, possibly her aide picked up, and said he would mention to his boss to call after she was

done with the meeting, but nothing has come forth just yet. dailyrevelationzambia.com