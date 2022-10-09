PRESIDENT HICHILEMA UPDATED ON PAMELA AND 12 OTHERS

By Darius Choonya

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is constantly in touch with relevant institutions in ensuring that the rescued 11 women and two girls who were held hostage at a House in Lusaka’s Chalala area are given the right kind of assistance.

According to Mr. Bwalya, the President also wants justice to prevail in this matter.

Mr. Bwalya was responding to critics claiming that President Hichilema has been silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says investigations into the matter have continued.

Mr. Kajoba has however warned people making false claims to have played a role in rescuing the victims and are soliciting for money or favours to stop forthwith.

According to Mr. Kajoba, such an action is an offence that is prosecutable under the law.