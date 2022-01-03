PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED NOT TO ALLOW MINISTERS TO BE MAJOR BIDDERS AND CONTRACTORS OF GOVT PROJECTS

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services-Gears- Initiative Zambia is hopeful that president Hakainde Hichilema will not tolerate his ministers to be major bidders and contractors of government projects and tenders as this will compromise the fight against corruption.

In an interview, GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says conflict of interest laws must be strengthened to ensure that ministers and other senior government officials concentrate on service delivery rather than propping their personal companies as conduits of corruption.

Mr Chipenzi is of the view that Zambia was legally a broken state as far as the rule of law was concerned in the last 10 years as evidenced by the normalization of lawlessness in all sectors of society.

GEARS says it expects the new dawn government to start the New Year with emphasis on the rule of law.

He notes that economic recovery and investor confidence cannot be achieved without the rule of law which is a door to good governance.

PHOENIX NEWS