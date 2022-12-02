PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGED TO ABANDON HIS INTENTIONS OF SELLING PRESIDENTIAL JET

By Musonda Kalumba

Patriotic Front Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to abandon his intentions of selling the presidential jet.

Mr. Mwamba says the jet is an asset of the state, hence should not be sold because of a campaign promise or dislike for the previous regime.

He has however reminded President Hichilema to follow the law, according to article 210, sub article 2 of the constitution of Zambia for parliament approval before selling the Gulf Stream or any state asset.

Mr. Mwamba is of the view that selling the presidential jet will be a loss to the country because of the high price at which it was procured further stating that what should be dealt with are the irregularities surrounding the jet and not the jet itself.

PHOENIX NEWS