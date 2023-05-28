President Hichilema Urges Church To Apply For CDF

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA REAFFIRMS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO THE CHURCH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Government remains committed to supporting the Church in the provision of social services to the people.



The President says the partnership between Government and the Church must continue for the betterment of citizens.

Speaking during a Service to conclude a three-day Seventh Day Adventist -SDA- Church Northern and Southern Zambia Inter Union Health Convention, President HICHILEMA said the Church has been instrumental in helping many communities with health and other social services.



He hailed the Church for investing in facilities aimed at offering social services to humanity.

And President HICHILEMA urged the church to take advantage of the Constituency Development Fund –CDF- and access money for its many Services to the people.



The Head of State said Government appreciates the work the church is doing and wants to ensure that it benefits from the resource envelope and continue to offer Services to the people.



And SDA Southern Zambia Union President VANNY MUNYUMBWE said the Church will continue doing its best to support Government in its quest to deliver social services to the people.



Dr. MUNYUMBWE also urged President HICHILEMA to continue updating the Nation on many developmental scores his administration is making to improve the livelihoods of citizens.