PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES KANYESHA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT TO AVOID COURT BATTLES IN CHIEF SUCCESSION



President Hakainde Hichilema has advised the Kanyesha Royal Establishment in Luano District to avoid seeking court intervention in the succession process for the late Chief Kanyesha of the Lala-Swaka people. Speaking at the burial ceremony of the late chief, President Hichilema stressed that courts are not the ideal platform for determining a successor and urged the family to handle the process with respect for the late leader’s memory.



“The memory of Chief Kanyesha should be respected as the family looks for a successor,” President Hichilema said, calling for a dignified and proper approach in selecting the right individual to lead the chiefdom.



Describing the late Chief Kanyesha as a visionary leader, President Hichilema praised his efforts to promote development and unity within the chiefdom, embracing people from all parts of the country. The President addressed hundreds of mourners during the burial ceremony, held following the chief’s passing on September 23rd, 2024.



At the same event, Senior Chief Mboroma announced that Chief Chikupili of Luano District has been appointed as the caretaker chief of Kanyesha chiefdom, urging the people to support him and warning against anyone imposing themselves as chief before the official installation of a successor.



Chief Chikupili, in accepting the role, called for the support of all chiefs in Central Province and committed to promoting peace within the chiefdom.



Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo who also spoke, commending the people of Luano for their peaceful nature and urging them to uphold dignity and honor in the succession process. Other government officials, including Green Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha, Energy Minister Makozo Chikote, echoed calls for unity and hard work in memory of the late Chief Kanyesha.



Central Province Minister Katuba Constituency- Hon Mwabashike Nkulukusa MP expressed hope that the Kanyesha Chiefdom would set an example by conducting a harmonious and peaceful succession process, noting that the region had faced challenges in past chief selections.



Adding a light-hearted moment to the solemn event, Jonathan Kunda, the grandson of the late chief, humorously mimicked his grandfather, reminding people not to blame the government for the current drought but to work hard with the farming inputs provided by the state.