PRESIDENT HICHILEMA VISITS FLOOD-HIT KANYAMA MAKENI VILLA, PLEDGES GOVERNMENT SUPPORT



Lusaka, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday visited Kanyama’s flood-affected areas, witnessing firsthand the devastating impact the floods have had on residents.



The President’s visit underscored his government’s commitment to addressing the plight of affected communities and finding lasting solutions to the recurring challenge of flooding in the area.



Accompanying the Head of State was Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata, Kanyama Member of Parliament Monty Chinkuli, and other senior government officials.





The delegation engaged directly with residents, listening to their concerns and assessing the immediate relief needs.



Chinkuli emphasized the significance of the visit, describing it as an opportunity for government officials to interact with the community, understand their struggles, and explore long-term infrastructure improvements to mitigate future disasters.





“The President’s visit yesterday reaffirms the government’s commitment to standing with the people of Kanyama in difficult times,” said Chinkuli.



Residents expressed gratitude for the President’s presence, noting that it renewed their hope for concrete action to address the perennial flooding crisis.





Many shared their hardships, emphasizing the urgent need for drainage solutions, proper planning, and enhanced disaster preparedness.





The government has assured residents that it will take decisive steps to address the situation, including strengthening drainage systems, improving urban planning, and implementing sustainable flood management strategies.





As Kanyama Villa Park and other affected parts of the constituency continue to grapple with the effects of the floods, yesterday visit serves as a beacon of hope, signaling that help is on the way and that long-term solutions are in motion.



