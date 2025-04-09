PRESIDENT HICHILEMA VOWS TO RECTIFY WATER CHALLENGES AT CHALIMBANA UNIVERSITY



CHONGWE-President Hakainde Hichilema has vowed to resolve the water challenges affecting Chalimbana University to create a better learning environment.





Speaking at Chalimbana University During the tour of ongoing constructions of different structures President Hichilema said ,students deserve decent accommodation and access to clean, safe, and quality drinking water.



The President stated that real social change begins with the delivery of quality education.





He expressed happiness at the visible development taking place at the Chalimbana Campus.



“I am thrilled to be here and see the future being built before our eyes,” he said.



He urged citizens and stakeholders to unite in supporting efforts aimed at improving education infrastructure.





Construction works at the institution include two hostels with a total capacity of 400 bed spaces.



The works also cover two new lecture blocks and modern lecture theatres.



Ten houses for lecturers are being built to ensure staff have proper accommodation.



The ongoing construction is scheduled for completion by December this year.



©️The Falcon News