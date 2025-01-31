PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WANTS MINES TO DECLARE PROJECTED CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS 3 MILLION COPPER PRODUCTION TARGET



President Hakainde Hichilema says government’s ambitious target to produce 3 million metric tons of copper by 2031 is driven by the understanding of the numerous benefits it will bring to the country.





Speaking when a team from Kobold Metals called on him at State House today, President Hichilema also said the country wants to see all mines operating in the country to declare how much they are producing and their projected incremental contribution towards Zambia’s 3 million copper production target.





President Hichilema who has also commended Kobold Metals for the progress made with regards to explorations at the Mingomba Mine project says government is happy that by the time it will reach the end of its target, Mingomba Mine will also start contributing to the set target.





He has since urged Kobold Metals to accelerate the pace at which it is moving with sinking of shafts at the mine and on any other activities that can ensure the project is not delayed.





And Kobold Metals Africa Chief Executive Officer, Mfikeyi Makayi disclosed that so far, about 75,000 cumulative meters of holes have been drilled under the Mingomba light license and that in two years of its explorations, it has beaten the 75 years record that ZCCM-IH and Mingomba Mine achieved.





She said the company expects to have 300,000 tons of copper before it commences production in 2031 and that the shafts to be sunk measuring 15 meters in width at the mine will be the largest and modern in Africa.



PN