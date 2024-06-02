PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WANTS TO PUNISH FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU—SICHONE

By: Live News Reporter

The opposition Citizen First-CF has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately call for a round table dialogue with all parties and help heal the nation.

Party Spokespersn Frank Sichone has reminded President Hichilema that he will not stop tribalism or defuse tension in the nation by issuing threats at the airport or arresting opponents.

Mr. Sichone says as parties come for this INSAKA they will advise that the church comes in to mediate and diffuse the tension this nation is experiencing.

He has noted that Many UPND supporters are busy celebrating the arrests of Opposition leaders and this is creating more tension in the nation.

He has further accused the government of using the Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC to summone the former first family a thing he has described as Political Which Hunt.

He adds that This is all happening because President Hichilema wants to punish former President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Sichone has therefore asked President Hichilema to immediately stop harassing the former first family that he needs to respect just like he would expect to be respected once he leaves office in 2026.

He adds that the arrests and persecutions are all politically motivated and this is creating more tension in the Nation.

He has further called on the church to take keen interest in the happenings in the nation as it stands in a better position to help the two parties-government and Opposition patties to sit down and find solutions to many challenges this nation is facing than diverting attention of the people.

