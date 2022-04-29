cPRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA WELCOMES HIS CONGO DR ÇOUNTERPART PRESIDENT TSHISEKEDI

HE WROTE :

Welcome to Zambia Your Excellency, Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

We are honoured to have you as our guest as we deepen the economic ties between our two countries and work to build a brighter shared future.

Today, we will sign a cooperation agreement to establish a joint value chain in the electric battery and clean energy sector. This will foster a more diversified and industrialised economy in both countries, while creating well-paying jobs and accelerating the shift towards renewable energies.

Feel at home ba Neighbour!

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

