President Hichilema will be out for 8 days with 2 visits to London, and 1 each to France and Scotland

THE VISIT TO THE UNITED KINGDOM BY MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on 4th May 2023 to attend the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, 2023. President Hichilema will be accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Mutinta Hichilema.

Prior to the Coronation, the President will, on Friday 5th May 2023, participate in an exclusive pre-Coronation Summit of Commonwealth Heads of State and Government with His Majesty King Charles III, as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

This event, convened by the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, Commonwealth Secretary General, will provide a timely opportunity for the Commonwealth leaders to collectively deliberate and reflect on the shared future of the organisation. On the margins of the Coronation, the President is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders, providing valuable avenues for increased cooperation with international partners.

On 9th May, 2023, President Hichilema is scheduled to travel to Paris for a key bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron. As France, together with China, is Co-Chair of the Official Creditors’ Committee, this meeting is a crucial undertaking for the President’s continued efforts to accelerate Zambia’s debt restructuring process, which is necessary to unlock significant foreign investment pledges into the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the two Presidents will engage in discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger multilateral ties, drawing on the strong historical bonds between France and Zambia.

President Hichilema will also travel to Scotland where he will hold a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mr. Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, aimed at strengthening ties for enhanced social and economic development cooperation. While in Scotland, the President will give a keynote address at Edinburgh’s prestigious Panmure House (once the home of the father of modern economics, Adam Smith) to share his expertise in driving sustainable economic development in Zambia and the region. Additionally, the President will hold meetings at the famous Heriot Watt University with key stakeholders in investment, development, and global policy, in recognition of the importance President Hichilema has attached to providing free and quality Education for all Zambians.

On 10th and 11th May, 2023, President Hichilema will return to London to attend a Zambia Investment Forum organised by Invest Africa, in collaboration with the Zambia Development Agency. The forum aims to provide a high-level platform for marketing Zambia’s investment potential and synergies that will help fulfill Zambia’s ambitious economic transformation plan.

The President’s Visit to the United Kingdom presents an opportunity to strengthen historically strong bilateral relations and identify new areas of cooperation between Zambia and the United Kingdom.

The President is expected to return to Zambia on Friday, 12th May, 2023, after concluding his engagements.

(Original signed)

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

4th May, 2023