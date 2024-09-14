PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS TO THE FOURTH SESSION OF THE 13TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SPOT ON

14/9/24

It’s indeed pleasing to note that the President’s speech has given hope to the Zambian people that despite the challenges the country is grappling with, there’s still light at the end of the tunnel.

The President touched on many topical issues affecting the Zambian people, such as the climate change triggered devastating drought, as well as the energy crisis resulting in load shedding.

The comforting news is that the government under the leadership of President Hichilema is working very hard methodically, round the clock to mitigate the negative effects of load shedding by looking at other possibilities of renewable energy sources such as solar.

We further take cognizance of the rapid drought response programs such as Cash for Work, Food for Work, Social Cash Transfer and Community Maize Sales where a 50 Kg of maize costs around K300, as well as many other mitigating incentives this government has put in place.

Zambians will recall the President’s statement that no one will die of hunger during the drought and indeed his tenure of office.

These programs are well received and appreciated in Western Province which is one the provinces badly affected by the climate change triggered drought.

We are also elated that 4,000 health workers and more teachers will be recruited this year, it’s for these reasons we call upon the people of Western Province to support President Hakainde Hichilema as he has demonstrated political will and commitment to improve citizens’ lives without leaving anyone behind.

Issued by:

Max Kasabi

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman.