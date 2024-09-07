PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CHINA VISIT TO BOOST ZAMBIA’S ECONOMIC TIES – MIYANDA



Good governance activist Wesley Miyanda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to China, on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit, is an economically driven move.



The visit has resulted in him touring several Chinese companies involved in power generation, agriculture, transport, and other sectors. So far, several Memorandums of Understanding have been signed by the two governments.



Miyanda is optimistic that the China-Africa Forum Summit will yield positive results.



He believes that key national issues such as food security, energy, and transport, among others, will be discussed, strengthening cooperation between China and Africa and thereby increasing foreign investments in Zambia.



He added that Zambia, being a developing country, needs more foreign investors to bring new ideas and enhance development.



Miyanda further stated that Zambia is endowed with natural resources that need to be marketed through foreign trips to attract more foreign direct investments.



This will create jobs and business opportunities for citizens, contributing to the growth of the economy and adding to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



President Hakainde Hichilema is currently in China for the China-Africa Forum Summit, with key discussions focused on energy, transport, food security, and water harvesting.