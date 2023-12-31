PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ECONOMIC GROWTH POLICY DIRECTION IN 2024 COMMENDABLE- CHINESE INVESTOR

A Chinese female investor Zhijie Lauren has commended President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government for being consistent in the fight against corruption and growing of the country’s economy.

Commenting on the President Hichilema’s policy direction that his Government will specifically focus in growing the economy in order to create employment for the citizens,Ms.Zhijie who is the director at Chi-frica Minning Company says Zambia is on a moving in right direction in economic emancipation.

She has applauded the new dawn government for providing an enabling environment in the Minning sector to both local and international investors.

” We are enjoying doing business now here in Zambia due to the enabling environment that the UPND government has provided to all the investors”

She further challenged fellow Chinese investors operating in Zambia to embrace the good policies of the UPND government if they are to grow their businesses.

Ms.Zhijie says the business Community in the Minning sector should supplement government’s efforts by employing the youths of this country.

During his end of year press briefing,President Hakainde Hichilema says the first two years of his government was specifically to restructure the local and foreign asl well as unlocking the rigidities in the economic growth.

The President said the focus for the UPND government in the year 2024 is to eccelerate growth in the country’s economy.

The Pronouncements has delighted the Ch-frica Minning Company proprietor suggesting that her company will benefit from the policy direction that the President has pronounced.

She stressed that Chinese investors are never harassed by sympathisers from the ruling party thereby giving them space to grow their business and help government improve people’s lives.