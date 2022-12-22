PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S “EXCESS MONEY” HOAX- Jackson Silavwe

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S “EXCESS MONEY” HOAX

December 22, 2022

Removing excess money in a Country where 7 million people of working age are unemployed? Removing excess money in an economy where 65% of the citizens live in poverty and below USD $2 per day? Removing excess money in an economy where 97% of local businesses are small and medium? Removing excess money where citizens are mostly economic spectators?

Removing excess money in an economy where workers contribute more to the National Budget than companies? Removing excess money in an economy where big foreign companies externalise their profits? Removing excess money in an economy that has no or less industries? Removing excess money in an economy with the highest cost of living since independence?

WHERE IS THE EXCESS MONEY KANSHI?

President Hichilema must not disguise personal vendetta’s as economics. By 2026 the President and his friends will be the only Zambian’s with money and the middle class of Zambia reduced to beggars. The President’s economics is out of touch with reality on the ground. It is strange and elite economics.

President Hichilema’s economics lack a human face, his economics increases the hardships of our people. He is implementing SAP’s reloaded and on steroids. His economics sentences millions of Zambian’s into a life of perpetual suffering and poverty.

GPZ, Our People First

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ