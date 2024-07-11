PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT ENHANCES METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES, BOOSTING AVIATION SAFETY AND AGRICULTURE PRODUCTIVITY

Ndola, Zambia – Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Mike Mposha, today visited Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport to inspect the upgraded meteorological services, a testament to President Hichilema’s commitment to enhancing the country’s infrastructure.

The newly installed state-of-the-art meteorological infrastructure, including an automatic weather observation station and digital instruments, ensures accurate weather information for safe and efficient flight operations. Additionally, over 15 meteorological staff will receive specialized training in aviation meteorology to serve at international airports.

In a related development, 121 automatic weather stations have been installed at airports nationwide, further solidifying the government’s dedication to improving meteorological services.

In the agriculture sector, the Ministry of Agriculture aims to train over 600 Extension Officers to utilize meteorological information, enhancing agriculture productivity and food security.

This synergy between meteorology and agriculture demonstrates President Hichilema’s vision for a robust and sustainable economy.

The Minister emphasized the need for public awareness to maximize the benefits of these investments, a clear indication of the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

President Hichilema’s administration has once again demonstrated its dedication to modernizing Zambia’s infrastructure, prioritizing safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

