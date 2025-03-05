PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S HEALTHCARE MILESTONE: 341 NEW HEALTH WORKERS DEPLOYED



By Timmy



In a significant milestone for the UPND government, Central Province Permanent Secretary, Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe, warmly welcomed 341 newly recruited health workers in Central Province. This development is a testament to President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to prioritizing healthcare services in Zambia’s national development agenda.





Over the past four years, the UPND government has made tremendous strides in improving healthcare infrastructure in Central Province. Notable achievements include the construction of several health facilities, such as Chitanda Lumamba Mini Hospital, Mungule Mini Hospital, and Masansa Mini Hospital in Luano District.





Dr. Mwanakampwe praised President Hichilema’s dedication to “walking the talk” through investing in new health infrastructure and renovating existing facilities. This has resulted in improved access to quality and timely healthcare services for the people of Central Province and Zambia at large.





The newly recruited health workers were assured that medicine supplies in the province now stand at 85-90%, thanks to the increased budget allocation for the health sector under President Hichilema’s leadership.





As the UPND government continues to drive progress in the healthcare sector, it’s clear that President Hichilema’s vision for a healthier, more prosperous Zambia is becoming a reality.



