President Hichilema’s International Trips Bearing Fruits- UPND

Contact: UPND Media Director Ruth D Heaton/ +260 976 593 165/ 0975704808

Email: [email protected]

14th December, 2022

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S INTERNATIONAL TRIPS BEARING FRUITS

Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer also Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has continued on his path of opening up the country to other countries for investment opportunities as no single country can work and develop in isolation.

The world today operates as a global village.

No country can attract Foreign Direct Investment if its leaders, particularly the Head of State, does not network and participate fully to tap into the investment opportunities available.

Despite negative sentiments from some opposition party leaders concerning President Hichilema’s travels abroad, the benefits realised from such travels have proved to outweigh the money spent on such trips.

The trips undertaken by President Hichilema as the country’s Chief Marketing Officer are already bearing fruits.

Zambia’s mining industry is one of the sectors that has already received positives from the trips undertaken by the Head of State.

This is evidenced from the Memorandum of Understanding signed with other countries on agreements to undertake investment programmes.

President Hichilema who is currently attending the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit hosted by US President Joseph Biden has used the occasion to market the country and secure investment opportunities for the country’s mining sector.

The latest is a mining investment of $150 million USD in Mingomba Mine, based in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt.

This huge mining investment will not just be about taxes and royalties but it will be more of job creation , new business opportunities and increased disposable income filtering through the population.

Zambia’s mining sector under the New Dawn administration remains very attractive and conducive for investment due to high levels of security, relatively favorable economic environment and political stability.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM