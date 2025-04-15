PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TIME IS UP NO ONE WANTS TO DIALOGUE WITH HIM – BRENDA NYIRENDA

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S TIME IS UP NO ONE WANTS TO DIALOGUE WITH HIM – BRENDA
PATRIOTIC FRONT(PF) SG Honorable Brenda Nyirenda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s time is already up, arguing that he cannot have any meaningful dialogue with the opposition right now.
Nyirenda says right now, the opposition is focusing on campaigning for his exit from office.
On Friday, President Hichilema agreed to dialogue with the opposition after late FDD leader Edith Nawakwi’s burial, but said people should not come to the table through insults.
“I want to agree with Mr [Chifumu] Banda, dialogue is the utmost expression of maturity because conflicts arise in society, even husband and wife, conflicts arise.
The question is ‘how do we handle conflicts or differences’? Differences don’t mean enmity, political party competition does not mean enmity, it means togetherness.
