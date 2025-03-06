PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR A BRIGHTER ZAMBIA: 1000MW SOLAR POWER BY YEAR-END



In a bold move to address Zambia’s power deficit, President Hakainde Hichilema has set an ambitious target to produce 1,000 Mega Watts of electricity from solar projects by the end of this year. This initiative is a testament to the President’s commitment to rebuilding the economy and ensuring a stable energy supply.





During a meeting with members of the Solar Energy Explosion team at State House, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in the energy sector. He urged banks to form consortiums to build capacity for funding large-scale projects and appealed to financial institutions to reduce the cost of capital.





The President’s vision for a brighter Zambia is built on the recognition that a stable energy supply is a prerequisite for economic growth. With a target to produce 3-million metric tonnes of copper by 2031, which will require about 10,000 Mega Watts of electricity, President Hichilema’s focus on solar energy is a step in the right direction.





Furthermore, the President’s commitment to supporting ordinary citizens contributing to resolving the energy deficit is a demonstration of his dedication to empowering Zambians. His pledge to support Chileshe Mubanga and his family in Mporokoso District, who have been struggling to sustain production of 300-kilowatts of electricity from a hydro power plant, is a shining example of this commitment.





