PRESIDENT HICHILEMA'S VISION FOR A PROSPEROUS ZAMBIA TAKES SHAPE: 250MVA TRANSFORMER TO BOOST CENTRAL PROVINCE ECONOMY



By Timmy



In a significant milestone for the UPND government, ZESCO Limited has procured a 250MVA transformer to be installed in Kabwe, Central Province. This development is an example of President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to driving economic growth and development in Zambia.





The new transformer will complement the existing Kabwe Step-Down Transformer, which currently supplies electricity to Kabwe town, Chisamba, Mkushi, and Mpongwe. With the rise of manganese mining operations in the region, electricity demand has increased, and the new transformer will provide the necessary capacity to support existing and future demands.





According to ZESCO’s Chief Engineer Transmission and Projects, Chaali Kalebuka, the 250MVA transformer will guarantee redundancy, allowing for planned and unplanned maintenance works without interrupting electricity supply to customers. This will sustain business continuity and support the government’s ambitious agenda of positioning Zambia as an industrial hub.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has been instrumental in supporting the government’s development agenda, and this project is a shining example of the administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises.





