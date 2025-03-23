PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR FOOD SECURITY YIELDS IMPRESSIVE RESULTS



By Timmy



In a significant boost to Zambia’s food security, the Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Lufwanyama Farms is expected to yield a bumper harvest of maize during the 2024/25 farming season. This achievement is a testament to President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to all security wings to contribute to improving the nation’s food security.



According to Lt Gen Oscar Msitu Nyoni, ZAF Commander, food security plays a vital role in maintaining a peaceful and stable nation. The Air Force Commander expressed his satisfaction with the progress made at the ZAF Lufwanyama Farms, where over 90 hectares have been planted with maize.





President Hichilema’s commitment to food security is part of his broader vision for Zambia’s economic development and growth. Since taking office, his administration has made significant strides in improving the country’s economy, including reducing inflation and promoting economic stability.





The UPND government’s efforts to improve food security have also been complemented by initiatives such as free education and increased funding for constituency development projects.





