“PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR ZAMBIA: TRANSFORMING COMMUNITIES THROUGH CDF”



By TIMMY NYAMBE



President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is making significant strides in transforming Zambia’s communities through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The latest example is the construction of a 1X3 Classroom Block at Mulala Primary School in Namwala Town Council, which is nearing completion.





This project, valued at K946,291.48, is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving education infrastructure and empowering local communities. The CDF has been instrumental in bringing development to every corner of Zambia, and President Hichilema’s leadership has been pivotal in driving this initiative forward.





Under President Hichilema’s leadership, the UPND government has demonstrated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. The administration’s efforts to decentralize power and resources have enabled local communities to take ownership of their development, as seen in the Mulala Primary School project.





Vice President Mutale Nalumango has been instrumental in supporting President Hichilema’s vision, bringing her wealth of experience and expertise to the role.² Her commitment to empowering women and promoting social justice has been a hallmark of her tenure as Vice President.





As Zambia continues on its path to economic transformation and growth, it is essential that the nation stands behind President Hichilema and his administration. The UPND government’s commitment to delivering on its promises and transforming Zambia’s communities is unwavering.





We urge all Zambians to rally behind President Hichilema and his vision for a better Zambia. Together, we can achieve greatness and create a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come.



WAGON MEDIA