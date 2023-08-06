President Kagame appoints daughter on key post

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has appointed his daughter to a key position in his office.

Ange Kagame, 29, has been made the deputy executive director in charge of the strategy and policy council, according to a statement of a cabinet meeting chaired by Mr Kagame on Tuesday.

The statement also announced other appointments including new ambassadors to Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt and Guinea.

Ms Kagame has been working in the president’s office as a senior policy analyst since 2019 and holds political science and international affairs degrees from US universities.

Two of President Kagame’s other children also hold positions in government.

His eldest son, Ivan Kagame, was appointed in 2020 to the Rwandan Development Board – which is tasked with fast-tracking economic growth through the private sector.

The third-born son, Ian, is an officer of the Rwandan Defence Force, and was last year enrolled into the presidential guard.

