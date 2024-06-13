President Lazarus Chakwera must appoint a new Vice President by June 19th- Malawi Law Society (MLS)

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has stated that President Lazarus Chakwera must appoint a new Vice President by June 19th to replace the late Saulos Chilima, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

According to Section 84 (2) of the Constitution, the president is required to fill the vacancy in the office of the First Vice President within seven days from the date the vacancy arose.

MLS President Patrick Mpaka emphasized that Chakwera must act by June 19th.

He explained, “The Malawi Law Society advises the general public that under sections 84 and 88 of the Constitution, as read with section 45 of the General Interpretation Act, His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera is required to appoint a replacement Vice President within seven days after the death of the Vice President and in computing the seven days from the date of death, Sundays or Public Holidays should be excluded.

(Report by Joseph Mwale)