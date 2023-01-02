President Lungu Was Not A Fool, HH Will Pay A Heavy Price Before Regreting – Chilfya Tayali

PRESIDENT LUNGU WAS NOT A FOOL, HH WILL PAY A HEAVY PRICE BEFORE REGRETING – TAYALI

EEP President Chilfya Tayali has vowed to ensure that President HH pays heavily for abolishing criminal defamation of the president law.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, Tayali said he went to Chingola and spoke on radio whatever was in his mind without editing as he wanted UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema to understand that it was wrong to repeal the law on the defamation of the president.

“President Lungu and other past presidents including late Mwanawasa were not fools not to repeal that peace of law. But President HH thought he was wise teapa aletuma ama thugs to disrupt my radio pragrams. I called President HH mentaly unstable last week for him to taste his own medicine of abolishing criminal defamation of the president law and I will continue attacking him on Facebk and radio. Come 20:00hrs tonight, am hammering him again on Facebk where I have a large following”, says Tayali.- Zambian Accurate Information