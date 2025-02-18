“Report Him to ZRP”: President Mnangagwa Clarifies Ties with Wicknell Chivayo, Dismissing Funding Claims

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set the record straight regarding his relationship with flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Speaking at State House in Harare on Monday during an interactive session with journalists from State-owned media, Mnangagwa also addressed growing calls by Zanu PF for him to extend his term beyond 2028.

President Mnangagwa Clarifies Relationship With Wicknell Chivayo

When asked if Chivayo was his ‘front’, the President playfully patted himself and quipped, “Ah my front. Do you see him? I don’t see him,” drawing laughter from the journalists.

Chivayo has been on a high-profile gifting spree, handing out luxury cars, cash, and other goodies to individuals he claims supported Mnangagwa’s re-election in 2023. However, the President dismissed suggestions that he was bankrolling Chivayo’s activities.

“So find out first where you I get the money to give Chivayo to give to people rather than wasting my time about somebody using his money. So you can’t bother me about somebody who’s philanthropic,” he added.

‘Report Him to ZRP’: Mnangagwa Tells Businessman’s Critics

He also mentioned that if Chivayo were a criminal, he would have instructed the police to take action. Mnangagwa urged anyone who has been robbed by Chivayo to report it to the police.

“Deno anga achiba kuda taituma mapurisa. Kana kune anenge abirwa please report.” he said.

Interestingly, in June last year, Wicknell Chivayo trended after bragging that he had captured President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the system in a leaked audio.

In the audio, Chivayo gloated that he had a tight grip on the system and was now its blue-eyed boy, getting all important contracts. He revealed that the President now considers him a son.