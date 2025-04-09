PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA REAFIRMS ZIMBABWE-ZAMBIA TIES IN MEETING WITH UPND SECRETARY GENERAL



Harare – April 8, 2025



President Emmerson Mnangagwa today hosted United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Cde Imenda Batuke at State House, reaffirming the deep-rooted ties between Zimbabwe and Zambia.





The meeting, attended by senior officials including ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Dr. Obert Mpofu, underscored the importance of regional unity and strengthening inter-party relations across Southern Africa.





“Today, I hosted UPND Secretary General Cde Imenda Batuke at State House, alongside Dr. Obert Mpofu and other officials,” President Mnangagwa said in a statement. “Zimbabwe and Zambia share historic, unbreakable bonds. We remain committed to regional unity and party-to-party engagement.”





The engagement follows a series of diplomatic and political interactions aimed at consolidating bilateral cooperation and fostering solidarity between the ruling parties of both nations.





And UPND Media Director who is part of the delegation underscores that a strong relationship between ZANU-PF and UPND echoes the shared liberation history of the two countries and their ongoing collaboration on matters of regional importance, including trade, infrastructure development, and peace-building initiatives.



