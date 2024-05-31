President Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson Explains The “Leader Of The Opposition” Deal That Chamisa Rejected

President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, George Charamba, has explained the Leader of the Opposition deal that Nelson Chamisa rejected.

The “Sweet” Offer

In 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa considered amending the constitution to accommodate Chamisa. He sought to introduce the “Leader of the Opposition” post. This was months after the disputed 2018 election, which had to be concluded by the Constitutional Court.

President Mnangagwa mentioned that this offer was a way to recognise Chamisa’s significant share in the electoral system and his following, given Chamisa’s close second-place finish in the presidential elections with 44.3% of the vote to ED’s 50.8%.

“I had proposed that whoever is the Leader of the opposition, whether he is in Parliament or outside, we should make such a provision, such that they are recognised as an official Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, and they are accorded that status.

“Because the fact that you will become the official Leader of the Opposition, it’s a recognition that you have some following, you have some share in the electoral system, which is significant, and in any case, you should be recognised.”

However, Chamisa rejected the offer. At that time, Chamisa was the MDC-T president before he was elbowed out by the Supreme Court.