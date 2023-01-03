PRESIDENT MSONI ON THE KIND OF PRESIDENT ZAMBIA DESPERATELY NEEDS
This is the prescription and description of the kind of a President Zambia desperately needs;
1. A president who is unencumbered by any corruption or wrongdoing of the past.
2. A president with a mindset to promote National unity.
3. A President whose personal interests do not present a conflict of interest between his personal private pursuits with those of government.
4. A President who is free from behavioural challenges or antisocial behaviour.
5.A president who is truthful and honest in his dealings.
6. A patriotic citizen
7. A president whose focus is on the welfare of citizens
8. A president willing to sacrifice alongside his people.
9. A president who is ready to part ways with corrupt government leaders to protect the integrity of government and public interest.
Well, that just about rules out all current politician in Zambia. Including yourself