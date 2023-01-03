PRESIDENT MSONI ON THE KIND OF PRESIDENT ZAMBIA DESPERATELY NEEDS

This is the prescription and description of the kind of a President Zambia desperately needs;

1. A president who is unencumbered by any corruption or wrongdoing of the past.

2. A president with a mindset to promote National unity.

3. A President whose personal interests do not present a conflict of interest between his personal private pursuits with those of government.

4. A President who is free from behavioural challenges or antisocial behaviour.

5.A president who is truthful and honest in his dealings.

6. A patriotic citizen

7. A president whose focus is on the welfare of citizens

8. A president willing to sacrifice alongside his people.

9. A president who is ready to part ways with corrupt government leaders to protect the integrity of government and public interest.