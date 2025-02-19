President Nawakwi Health Status is Private,tell that Nombosye- FDD

President Nawakwi Health Status is Private,tell that Nombosye



As the FDD, we want to state that while President Nawakwi she is a national leader who has saved our nation with Excellency in several capacities, her health should not be made a subject of scrutiny at this moment.

While the direction by the speaker of the national assembly which arose from a point of order raised on the health status of Nawakwi and ECL, the timing is wrong. We find it strange that when recently people questioned the wellness of president Hichilema, Many including the police streghtened anyone that was talking the health of president Hichilema in public. we want In this vain, we want to put it on record that President Nawakwi continues to recover from home after undergoing treatment from India.





We have heard from Court proceedings that the president has failed to appear before court because she is healing.



We have also heard from the PF chairperson for Information and Publicity Mr Emmanuel Mwaba that President ECL is fine. Therefore, it is important that as a nation we focus on praying for the wellness of our leaders other than making their health a subject of discussion.





As FDD, we remain grateful for all the well wishes and prayers and support that we have been receiving towards President Nawakwi during this period when she is recovering. And we assure the Zambia that President Nawakwi remains high in spirit and determined to return to active politics soon.





Issued by



Anthony Chibuye FDD Chairperson for International Relations