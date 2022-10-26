PRESIDENT OF MALAWI FIRES HIS MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE.

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has with immediate effect fired Minister of Agriculture, Lobin Lowe and his Deputy Madalitso Kambauwa Wilima due to underperformance and negligence.

In his national address, Chakwera said the Ministry of Agriculture failed to meet September targets to have the AIP programme rolling in the country.

Dr. Chakwera further said out of negligence, the Ministry of Agriculture through Smallholder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM) engaged a UK based company and paid it USD 750,000 in two installments without following proper procedures including checking the capacity of the company to supply required fertilizer.

He said investigations have concluded that the UK based company does not have capacity to honour the contract, as such the contract was terminated forthwith and a full repayment of the USD 750,000 back to Malawi is in the process.

The President has meanwhile appointed Sam Kawale who was the current Chaiperson of AIP Committee as the new Minister of Agriculture.