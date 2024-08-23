President Paul Biya of Cameroon is set to contest the country’s presidential election again at the age of 93.

Biya, who is Africa’s longest-serving president, is currently 91 years old.

He will contest in the 2026 Presidential Election to seek an eighth term, by which time he will be 93.

Founder of the Foreign Press Association Africa, Kennedy Wandera disclosed this Thursday, August 22, citing TheEastAfrican.

The report read: “Cameroon is due to hold its next presidential election in 2025, longtime President Paul Biya will be 93. He has confirmed that he will contest.

“If he wins the election, and completes the new seven-year mandate, Biya will be 100 years in 2032.

According to the report, Biya’s decision to delay the election by a year (postponed from 2025 to 2026), and to allow him to contest despite his age, has angered the opposition in Cameroon.

The report stated that opposition politicians may not be allowed to contest, leaving Biya free to win again and serve for 7 years.

Biya has served as the President for 42 years since 1982. He also served as the Prime Minister for 7 years from 1975 to 1982 before then.

He postponed the Parliamentary and Municipal elections until 2026.

“Cameroon’s parliament last month approved Biya’s request to postpone parliamentary and Municipal elections until 2026 to allow some breathing space, claiming that the political calendar is crowded,” the report said.