PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME FUMES AT THE AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT

PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME FUMES AT THE AU



…..”We are a poor country, but when it comes to the right to live, don’t you be mistaken. I am not begging; I will not beg anyone.”…..



“If the blame game, nice speeches, lies, being shameless, were the solution to this problem, it would have ended long ago. We wouldn’t have this problem. We have people who tell lies without any reason.



How can FDLR not exist in the minds of some people? Or why is it something that is supposed to be trivialized? When you trivialize that; you trivialize my history, and I am not going to accept it. It doesn’t matter who you are.



I am not seeking any favor from anybody in this room to be given permission for me to live or for my people to live. Absolutely not. I will live by the fact that it is my right. Just that.



So, when I am listening to some people saying these things; when does Congo take responsibility for its own mess?



How does Congo think all their problems come from outside, and therefore they outsource solutions for their problems? Rwanda has nothing to do with Congo’s problems. We have our own problems to deal with. Congo is too big for Rwanda to carry on its back.



As I told you, we are a small country, we are a poor country, but when it comes to the right to live, don’t you be mistaken. I am not begging; I will not beg anyone.”



*President Kagame | AU Peace and Security Council Meeting on the security situation in Eastern DRC.