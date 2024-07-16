President Paul Kagame has won 99 percent of the vote

KAGAME WINS BY LANDSLIDE IN PRESIDENTIAL POLL

KIGALI, Rwanda — President Paul Kagame has won 99% of the vote in provisional results from Monday’s presidential election in Rwanda, electoral authorities said.

Kagame’s opponents — Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana — were collectively getting under 1% of the vote in provisional results accounting for 79 percent of all ballots cast.

The result mirrored the outcome in 2017, when Kagame took nearly 99% of the vote.

Final results are expected by July 27, although they could be announced sooner.

The 66-year-old Kagame, who has held power since the end of the country’s genocide in 1994, was running virtually unopposed.

There were long lines at some polling stations in the capital, Kigali. Election authorities said 9.5 million Rwandans were registered to vote in the country’s population of 14 million.

“This is going to be my first time to vote. I am voting for President Kagame because I have never seen a leader like him before,” said passenger motorcyclist Jean Claude Nkurunziza.

AP