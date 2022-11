PRESIDENT REV.DR.COZMO MUMBA’S 42ND BIRTHDAY ON 11TH NOV, 2022 PROGRAM

10:00HRS – CLEANING AND GABBAGE COLLECTION ALONG COZMO MUMBA STREET, MAKENI.

12:00HRS – RESIDENTS ALONG COZMO MUMBA STREET GATHER AT THE PRESIDENTIAL PALACE FOR LUNCH AND REFLESHMENTS

14:00HRS – ENTERTAINMENT FROM MAKENI BASED ARTISTS ( BA YUFI) AND OTHERS … GENERAL KANENE ETC

16:00HRS – NRP PRESIDENT AND BIRTHDAY MAN REV. DR.COZMO MUMBA TO ADRESS THE RESIDENTS OF MAKENI ESPECIALLY IN COZMO MUMBA STREET

17:00HRS – GUEST OF HONOUR PRESIDENT OF EFF PRESIDENT LAMECK KHAMALO TO GIVE A SHORT SPEECH

18:00 HRS – VOTE OF THANKS BY THE PARTY SECRETARY GENERAL CHIKULAMYUNGA CLIVE PAUL

19:00HRS – CLOSING REMARKS BY THE PARTY VICE PRESIDENT MR. EDWARD MBEWE

19:30HRS – PRAYER BY THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN MR.CHRIS PHIRl

21:00HRS – NRP PRESIDENT AND THE NRP FIRST LADY TO BE JOINED BY MEMBERS OF THE PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE TO BE LED BY WOMENS NATIONAL CHAIRLADY CATHERINE MUTALE CHANDA AND DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL ELLEN MANYANDO AT RADSON BLUE HOTEL.

From the party secretariat

Cozmo Mumba Street

Makeni Lusaka.

0762037575/ 0975077930/ 0977896675