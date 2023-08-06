President Ruto chases govt officials at State House event for reporting rate

Kenya’s President William Ruto has scolded top government officials for arriving late to a scheduled meeting saying it showed lack of discipline.

“If you cannot keep time with your employer, you have basically dismissed yourself. It’s just as simple as that,” he said.

The officials were supposed to be there to sign performance contracts.

“If you do not take this performance contracting seriously it means we do not take the contract with the people of Kenya on performance seriously,” the president added.

According to local media reports, multiple senior government officials were prohibited from entering State House in the capital, Nairobi, and left waiting in the car park as the event ensued.

Kenyan state officials have been signing similar contracts as a way of measuring the performance of their ministries and state agencies for the past 20 years.