President Trump is going to prison, just like Bolsonaro in Brazil- Steve Bannon

Longtime MAGA disciple Steve Bannon launched a furious tirade on his “War Room” show Thursday evening after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered President Donald Trump to preserve all records from the burgeoning “Signalgate” scandal.

In Bannon’s view, this is a red alert for Republicans to start cracking down and stripping the federal judiciary of its independence — because, he believes, if Democrats win their way back into power over the next couple of years, Trump’s track record of dodging prison time for his criminal charges will run out.

“We’re going to go through a war now in the House and the Senate,” Bannon told right-wing pundit Eric Bolling. “[House Speaker Mike] Johnson, we’re calling on Johnson on Monday, he should have a hearing in, at Judiciary, where you start rolling these judges through there, leading to a potential impeachment. This thing’s already out of control … Trump trial on being commander-in-chief, and then [the judge] immediately ordered, immediately ordered the documents.”

Bannon went on to complain about Judge Juan Merchan, the judge who presided over Trump’s felony conviction for falsification of business records, and brought up the conspiracy theories and attacks on Merchan’s daughter from the far right as “the kind of pressure we need.”

“We are kidding ourselves if we don’t think that Democrats are pulling all stops out to stop President Trump, to take the House through any means necessary, to impeach Trump … start the impeachment process in the first weeks of 2027,” said Bannon. “And God forbid we don’t win in ’28, President Trump is going to prison, just like Bolsonaro in Brazil.”

“People are sitting around still with the glow of November 4th and, and the inaugurations,” Bannon continued. “We’re at war, and the things that happened the last 72 hours, if you don’t understand we’re in political warfare, you’re not awake.”