President Trump Signs Executive Order to DECLASSIFY JFK, RFK, and MLK Files

Trump has just ordered the documents related to three of the most consequential assassinations in US history – the killings of John F Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr – to be declassified.

“A lot of people are waiting for this, for long, for, for decades,” Trump said. “Everything will be revealed.”

The president asked for the pen he used to sign the order to be given to Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is RFK’s son, JFK’s nephew and Trump’s nominee for health secretary.

President John F Kennedy was killed in 1963, while his brother Robert F Kennedy was assassinated while running for president in 1968, two months after King, America’s most famous civil rights leader, was murdered in Memphis.

Many of the documents related to the investigations have been released in the years since, although thousands still remain redacted, particularly related to JFK.