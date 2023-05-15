President Tshisekedi Says DRC Will Belong To Both SADC & EAC

Tshisekedi Says DRC Will Belong To Both SADC & EAC

President Felix Tshisekedi says the Democratic Republic of Congo will belong to both the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC).

President Tshisekedi told journalists in Gaborone, Botswana that the DRC will not withdraw from the East African Community.

He says the DRC’s membership to the community was a response to a pressing request from Congolese living in the eastern part of the country where intense commercial activities are practiced.

He explains that the DRC has adhered in good faith to the EAC to facilitate cross-border trade and let its compatriots benefit from the free movement of goods in that space.

President Tshisekedi says the decision to stay in the EAC while at the same time belong to SADC had been carefully thought through and was being carried out without regret.