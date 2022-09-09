Kenya’s newly elected president says he has had a phone conversation with outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta about the transition.

William Ruto said they spoke about the just-concluded election and the democratic transition:

Mr Kenyatta, who backed Mr Ruto’s rival Raila Odinga for the presidency, had not spoken to the newly elected president since he was declared the winner of the 9 August general election.

I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 7, 2022

In a media briefing on Monday after the Supreme Court confirmed him as the winner, the president-elect said that they had not spoken “for months”.

On the same day, President Kenyatta sent out a statement giving an assurance there would be a smooth transition, without mentioning Mr Ruto or congratulating him for the win.

Some Kenyans online have been criticising Mr Kenyatta for being “petty” about the matter.

One Twitter user said: “Uhuru Kenyatta failed to mention his successor William Ruto in his seven-minute clip address from State House. He is being petty and childish.”

“Stop being petty and jealous Mr President. Be a gentleman, congratulate [Mr Ruto] and move on,” another user said.

Mr Ruto will be sworn in as president next Tuesday. BBC News