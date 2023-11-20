President William Ruto in Germany to find 200,000 jobs for Kenyans

President William Ruto has said that he is aiming to secure opportunities for Kenyans to find employment in Germany, amid a worsening unemployment crisis in his country.

He made the shortly before departing for Europe for a G20 meeting.

More than a dozen African leaders are heading to the German capital, Berlin, to seek economic opportunities, including labour export deals and increased investment in Africa’s economy.

“Germany’s chancellor was in Kenya about three to four months ago. I am travelling to Germany tonight because he promised us that we would secure 200,000 jobs. I must go follow up on those opportunities,” Mr Ruto said on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose recent visits to Africa have included trips to Kenya and Nigeria, has shown interest in boosting investment on the continent, especially in the critical minerals and green energy sectors.

This conference, under the heading of G20 Compact with Africa, aims to strengthen economic ties between African and G20 countries.

Thirteen African countries are part of the programme – Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

Leaders from other African countries, including Kenya and Nigeria are attending the event as guests.