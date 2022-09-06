KENYA: President William Ruto Vows to Respect

…predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta with no jealous or pettiness

5th Sept. 2022

William Ruto, the fifth President of Kenya gave a fresh breath of political and democracy air once again, following a Supreme Court decision that upheld his August 9 election victory against rival Raila Odinga—Ruto pledged to continue respecting predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and not hurt him.



In a taped interview, the 55-year-old grassroots Kenyan President who rose from “Hustler” nation politics to the most coveted job in town declared that it is time to heal Kenya and not divide it by “punishing” his predecessor.

“We will respect our President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said President Ruto, “we will give him the respect and dignity a former head of state deserves.”



President Ruto, a Kalenjin from the Rift Valley of the eastern African powerhouse dispelled any ´talk´ of ´punishing´ his former boss whom at the last minute chose to support rival Odinga instead of his deputy and friend Ruto, whom he ´rode high and low political tides´ with towards the end of his reign, a switch that shocked many.



“We are honorable people we can’t afford to be petty or jealous (regarding Uhuru Kenyatta) he has done a good job, deserves a good place in the history of Kenyan politics,” said President Ruto.



Former President Kenyatta, on the other hand, in a separate 12-minute TV address regarding the much celebrated Court decision did not mention President Ruto´s name one single time, as he announced that a transition task team is under way to install the next President.

President Ruto and Kenyatta were seen as a ´model´ political team in the recent history of African politics, as Ruto rallied behind Kenyatta for ten years only to be ´replaced´ as a successor with Odinga at the moment of surrender.



Ruto will be sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya next week according to authorities.

Pundits around the continent have described President Ruto´s reaction to the court decision and demeanour as encouraging for African politics, others must emulate on the continent.

Source: Karen TVlive