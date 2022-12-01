PRESIDENTIAL AMBITIONS QUESTION ANGERS LUBINDA, DESCRIBING THEM AS RUBBISH

By New Dawn Reporter

PF acting president, Given Lubinda has acted angrily with information that he has secretly offered himself for the party presidency slated for next year.

Sources close to the New Dawn publication disclosed that Lubinda wants to replace former republican president Edgar Lungu as party president and that he secretly filed in his nomination papers and paid K200 000.

But when reached for a comments, Lubinda said he has no intentions of running for the PF presidency.

He said the insinuations that he is running for the PF presidency are rubbish.

“Talks that I am running for PF presidency are rubbish,” said Lubinda.

Quizzed further whether it is rubbish for him to run for PF presidency, Lubinda said, ” Your sources my friend are rubbish. I am not saying that you are rubbish but your sources are rubbish.”

Further, there are talks that Lubinda has allowed one of the candidates in the name of Brian Mundubile to campaign, disregarding party directives, but when asked to comment on the matter, “That is also rubbish. How can I allow Brian to campaign if I have presidential ambitions?”

Eight candidates have offered themselves to replace former President Edgar Lungu as party President with sources saying Lubinda is the nineth candidate

Those that have so shown interest are Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), Brian Mundubile, Miles Sampa, Grayford Monde and Kafwaya Mutotwe.

The rest are Emmanuel Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili and Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.