PRESIDENTIAL CHALLENGER IS NICE, ADICTIVE – MILES SAMPA



Miles Sampa says the presidential Challenger, the jet for the Zambian President is nice and can be addictive.





Sampa the lawmaker for the opposition PF and a former Deputy Minister says the jet is addictive that one would want to be flying all the time.





“I have flown in the Challenger Presidential jet separate times with MC Sata, Guy Scott & ECL,” Sampa a neighew to late President Michael Sata said.





Sampa who also served as Mayor of the city of Lusaka says the service in the jet is top notch.





“Service inside is first class level comfort with meals of salmon fish, champaigne and caviar. It can be addictive and tempting to want trips daily. First can do is sell it 🤔.”